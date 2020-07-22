Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Rodger K. Barth, age 63, of 10214 TH 132, Nevada, died at 12:22 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home.

A memorial service for Rodger is 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, rural McCutchenville, with Pastor Elyse Everhart officiating. Following the burial, a celebration of Rodger’s life with a luncheon will be held at the Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Wyandot County Special Olympics or Trinity United Church of Christ in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!