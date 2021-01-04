Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KENTON — After a short illness, Robert Wayne Eikenbary of Kenton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence at the age of 50.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Randall Forester officiating. Burial will follow in Dola Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kenton Athletic Boosters in order to establish a wrestling scholarship in Rob’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!