FINDLAY — Robert W. Whitcomb, age 77, of Findlay, passed away at 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay. Memorials may be made to Cancer Patient Services, 1800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 120, Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

