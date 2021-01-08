Robert W. Whitcomb Posted on January 8, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FINDLAY — Robert W. Whitcomb, age 77, of Findlay, passed away at 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay. Memorials may be made to Cancer Patient Services, 1800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 120, Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences may be shared with the family at kirkpatrickbehnke.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!