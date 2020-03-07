Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ELYRIA — Robert Tschanen Bowman, 94, of Elyria, died March 5, 2020, at Symphony at Olmsted Falls. He was born March 2, 1926, in Upper Sandusky, and was a 1944 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.

Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 129 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kenneth E. Wessler officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Symphony at Olmsted Falls, 25880 Elm St., Olmsted Falls OH 44138; the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland OH 44194; or the American Cancer Society, East Central Division, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland OH 44106.

