Robert Styer

CAREY — Robert E. Styer Sr. of Carey died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the emergency room at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 83.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Dave Welsh officiating. Carey Honor Guard will conduct military rites immediately following the service at the funeral home. Burial of Mr. Styer and his wife will be in Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Dorcas Carey Public Library in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

