Robert Smith

MARION — Robert Franklin “Rob” Smith, age 41, of Morral, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

A private family service and burial will be held at a later time.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.

