Posted on May 13, 2017
age 88

Robert Schnelker, 88, passed away after a short illness at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida on December 12, 2016. He was born in Galion, Ohio to Paul and Marguerite Schnelker. Bob lived in Upper Sandusky, Ohio most of his young life, graduating high school in 1946.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday May 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion, with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral home in Galion is honored to serve the family of Robert Schnelker.

Online condolences may be made to the family at masfh.com.

