Robert Rall

Robert E. “Long Ball” Rall, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service for Robert E. Rall is 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Church with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Following the service, the family will receive guests.

It was Rob’s wish to donate his body to the Ohio State University for medical education and research.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or to Reignite Youth Missions at Trinity Evangelical Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

