Robert R. Stansbery, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was 94.

Graveside services are at noon Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery with Dennis Livingston officiating.

Graveside military honors will be provided by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Hospital ICU in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.bringmanclark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

