Home Obituaries Robert R. Stansbery

Robert R. Stansbery

Posted on July 2, 2018
0
0
60

Robert R. Stansbery, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was 94.

Graveside services are at noon Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery with Dennis Livingston officiating.

Graveside military honors will be provided by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Hospital ICU in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.bringmanclark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Robert Stansbery

    Robert R. Stansbery, of Upper Sandusky, died on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Riverside Meth…
    June 30, 2018
    18 second read
  • Cris R. Johnson

    Cris R. Johnson

    Cris R. Johnson, 51, of Carey, died at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Wyandot …
    June 29, 2018
    1 min read
  • Russell “Shorty” Briggs

    Russell “Shorty” Briggs

    Russell “Shorty” Briggs, age 71, of Little Sandusky, passed away at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, Ju…
    June 28, 2018
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply