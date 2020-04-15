Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert R. Bils, age 95, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Harpster, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Conrad Sutter OFM Conv officiating.

Due to the current travel restrictions for family members, a celebration of life memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord or to Fairhaven Community and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!