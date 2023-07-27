Robert Posey Jr. Posted on July 27, 2023 0 BUCYRUS — Robert W. Posey Jr., 73, passed away peacefully July 10, 2023, at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University in Columbus. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at a later time. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription