Robert Pargeon

Posted on July 26, 2018
CAREY — Robert L. Pargeon, of Millersburg, died at 10:55 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Scenic Point Nursing Home, Millersburg. He was 76.

Born June 30, 1942, in New Straitsville, he was a son of  the late Ernest D. and Frances A. (Beach) Pargeon.

Surviving are four sisters, Martha Dillon, of Findlay; JoAnn Windau, of Carey; Ruth Miller, of McAllen, Texas; and Judith Wright, of Urbana.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Donald and Bill Pargeon; and a sister, Phyllis Wolfe.

At Mr. Pargeon’s request, there will be a private military graveside service at a later date in Knollcrest Memory Gardens near Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

