Robert Nininger

LaRUE — Robert U. Nininger, 89, of LaRue, died Saturday morning, July 16, 2022, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Thursday at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue. Pastor Steve Sturgeon will officiate. Burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Road Marion, OH 43302 or the D.A.V., 35 E. Chestnut St. No. 503, Columbus, OH 43215.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

