Robert L. “Jeep” Gibson

Posted on December 10, 2020
CAREY — Robert L. “Jeep” Gibson, 93, of Carey, died at 3:06 a.m. at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Friends will be received 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation school and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

