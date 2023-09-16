Robert Kelly

Robert “Bob” Hosea Kelly, of Harpster, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

A graveside service for Robert “Bob” Kelly is 1 p.m. today at Old Mission Cemetery, and will be officiated by the Rev. Ken Wessler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt Township Volunteer Fire Department or First Presbyterian Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

