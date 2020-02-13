Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOSTORIA — Robert J. “Bobby” Haubert, 92, of Alvada, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Carey to the late Hilarion A. and Ruth (Coldiron) Haubert. He married Martha Theresa Kessler on April 14, 1951, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Alvada, and she preceded him in death Dec. 21, 2010.

Surviving are five children, Harold (Diane) Haubert, Tiffin; Francis Haubert, Tiffin; Wayne (Brenda) Haubert, LaRue; Maxine (Randy) Hunt, Tiffin; and Yvonne (Steve) Arbogast, Tiffin; 13 grandchildren, Tracy Geary, Terri Dohring, Eric and Matt Haubert, Dana Mazarek, Nicole Lucas, Nick Haubert, Val Beerbower, Kevin and Brian Hunt, Sarah Sewell and Aaron and Emily Arbogast; 11 great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Dorothy Preble, Fostoria; Joan Kirian, Fostoria; Jeannie Kinn, New Riegel; Mary Lou Collet, Adrian; and Theresa Reinhart, Alvada.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Haubert; a sister, Virginia Lonsway; and two brothers, Donald and Bernard Haubert.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bobby was a member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel, the New Riegel American Legion and the Moose, where he loved to see familiar faces and tell some great old stories.

Besides his family, automobiles were his next love. He made a career fixing cars out of the shop he built in 1959. He worked out of Haubert’s Garage, Alvada, for more than 40 years, always on call both day and night. He kept tinkering in his garage even as he was supposed to be retired. He even worked as a volunteer driver for Mercy Hospital later in his life.

Bobby was an avid auto race fan, having driven around the country to see all sorts of racing. This included an annual trip to Oswego, New York, and more than 40 straight years of attending the Daytona 500.

It was a common sight to find Bobby and Martha driving all over northwest Ohio, visiting their children and grandchildren, discussing who used to live in which houses and searching for the ever-elusive herd of deer. There is little doubt that they are reunited and driving around together again.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. at Hoening and Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel, with the Rev. Timothy Kummerer presiding. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Alvada, with military honors provided by the New Riegel American Legion. A luncheon will then be held at the New Riegel American Legion.

Memorials are suggested to Mercy Hospital Volunteers and Stein Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.