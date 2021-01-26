Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KENTON — Robert J. “Bob” Roby Sr., 72, of Kenton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

No services will be held and arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Bob to Angels for the Elderly or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at stoutcrates.com.

