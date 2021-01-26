Robert J. “Bob” Roby Sr. Posted on January 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! KENTON — Robert J. “Bob” Roby Sr., 72, of Kenton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. No services will be held and arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Bob to Angels for the Elderly or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!