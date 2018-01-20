Robert Henning

BENZONIA, Mich. — Robert L. Henning, 77, of Honor, Michigan, passed away peacefully after a long battle with multiple myeloma on Saturday Jan. 6, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. May 26.

Contributions may be directed to the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, 201 E. Commerce St., Suite 150, Youngstown, OH 44503, with a notation for The Mindy Henning Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Benzonia, Michigan.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!