Robert Henning

Posted on January 20, 2018
BENZONIA, Mich. — Robert L. Henning, 77, of Honor, Michigan, passed away peacefully after a long battle with multiple myeloma on Saturday Jan. 6, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church at 2 p.m. May 26.

Contributions may be directed to the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, 201 E. Commerce St., Suite 150, Youngstown, OH 44503, with a notation for The Mindy Henning Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Benzonia, Michigan.

