Robert Hackworth

Posted on December 16, 2020
CAREY — Robert Hackworth, of rural Carey, died at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was 91.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Hickory Grove Cemetery near Alvada, with the Rev. Joe Turner officiating.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

