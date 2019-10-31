Robert G. Burks, age 71, of 859 Miami St., Apt. 27, Tiffin, died at 6:12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born July 9, 1948, in Seneca County, to Donald and Carol (Haines) Burks. Carol survives in rural Sycamore, and Donald died July 4, 2019. Robert married Pam (Beeler) Burks Dunlap and they later divorced. They had three boys, Chris (Deeann) Burks, Tiffin; Steve (Carol) Burks, Texas; and Ryan (Lisa) Burks, Upper Sandusky. Bob then married Linda (Ferkel) Burks and they divorced. They had two children, Emily (Mike) Black, North Lewisburg; and Rustan Burks, Tiffin.

Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Janet) Burks, Delaware; and a sister, Barb (John) Gobs Jr., rural Sycamore.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Burks; and his father.

Bob was a retired Union Pipefitter working out of Local 42, in Norwalk.

He was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk High School where he played football.

He also was a member of the Tiffin Moose Lodge No. 846.

For hobbies, Bob loved to play bingo and fish.

A memorial service for Bob is 3 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew Zuehlke officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882, to cover funeral expenses.

