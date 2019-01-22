FINDLAY — Robert Franklin Woolley, 77, of Findlay, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay with Pastor Tom Mellott officiating.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Findlay Hockey Association.

Online condolences may be left at coldrencrates.com.

