Home Obituaries Robert Franklin Woolley

Robert Franklin Woolley

Posted on January 22, 2019
0
Robert Franklin Woolley
Robert Franklin Woolley

FINDLAY — Robert Franklin Woolley, 77, of Findlay, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay with Pastor Tom Mellott officiating.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Findlay Hockey Association.

Online condolences may be left at coldrencrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • John F. Brodman

    John F. Brodman

    John F. Brodman, age 64, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Wyandot C…
    January 22, 2019
    2 min read
  • Rose Ann Kessler

    Rose Ann Kessler

    CAREY — Rose Ann Kessler, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday…
    January 22, 2019
    1 min read

  • Helen L. Wentz

    CAREY — Helen L. Wentz, of Carey, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospital…
    January 22, 2019
    26 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply