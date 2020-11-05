Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Robert E. Gucker, age 86, of 575 Ohio 53 N., McCutchenville, died at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Robert died as a result of injuries from a vehicle accident that occurred Sept. 29, 2020.

A memorial service for Robert is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, officiated by Pastor Elyse Cramer. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, in Seneca County. The Seneca County Veteran’s Council will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore. A masonic service will follow the Monday evening service. An additional visitation hour will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, before the memorial service. Remember that face masks are required and social distancing standards are to be practiced Monday and Tuesday.

Memorial contributions can be made to McCutchenville Park Association or Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

