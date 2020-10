Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert Dale Tong Sr., of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Morral, died at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. He was 99.

Arrangements are pending with Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.