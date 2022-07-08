Robert Culver

Robert Del Culver, age 71, of Carey, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Ohio State University James Cancer Research Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Community Christian Center with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery, Vanlue. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

