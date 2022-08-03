Robert Clark

BUCYRUS — Robert E. Clark, 91, of Nevada, died July 30, 2022, at Marion General Hospital.

Family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. today at Wise Funeral Service. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Matt Garrabrant officiating. Burial will take place in Brokensword Cemetery with military rites by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post No. 181, the Heart Fund, or the Lupus Foundation of America and can be sent to the funeral home.

Memories and photos can be shared on Robert’s tribute page at wisefuneral.com

