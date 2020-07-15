Home Obituaries Robert “Bob” Stover Jr.

Robert “Bob” Stover Jr.

Posted on July 15, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

TOLEDO — Robert “Bob” Stover Jr., age 73, of Sycamore, passed away July 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Perrysburg.

A celebration of Bob’s life is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Sycamore Community Shelter House.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk High School Athletics, the Sycamore community baseball field or Mohawk Community Library.

American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Mary Ellen Hanson

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 15, 2020
    1 min read

  • Charles L. Molnar

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 15, 2020
    34 second read

  • Martha C. (Frey) Wagner

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 14, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply