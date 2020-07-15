Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TOLEDO — Robert “Bob” Stover Jr., age 73, of Sycamore, passed away July 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Perrysburg.

A celebration of Bob’s life is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Sycamore Community Shelter House.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk High School Athletics, the Sycamore community baseball field or Mohawk Community Library.

American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.

