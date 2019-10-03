Robert “Bob” E. Richards, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. A private graveside service will be held at North Salem Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Auxiliary or to the Wyandot County Courthouse Flower Fund and may be mailed to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!