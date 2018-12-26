Robert “Bob” C. Rife age 75, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, followed by a 6 p.m. Catholic Prayer Service.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Parish with Father Antony Varghese Vattaparambil OFM, Conv. officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Parish or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

