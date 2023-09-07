Robert F. Bear, age 87, of Marseilles, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Robert Bear are 11 a.m. Saturday at Marseilles UMC with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and one hour before service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles UMC or The Parkinson’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!