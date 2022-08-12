Robert Bash

FOREST — Robert Samuel Bash, age 68, of Forest, died Aug. 9, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Monday in Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Flinn officiating. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home. Interment is in Hueston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church or the Riverdale Athletics Booster in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com

