Robert Adkins

Posted on March 1, 2019
TIFFIN — Robert J. Adkins, 76, of Tiffin, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his daughter’s residence in Tiffin.

Funeral services for Robert are 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin. Visitation for family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow services Tuesday at Fairmont cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

