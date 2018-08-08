A memorial Mass of Christian burial for Rita P. Bricely is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Antony Varghese Vattaparambil, OFM, Conv. and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Salem Township.

Visitation is for one hour before the Mass at the church.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Rita P. Bricely, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

