Rita Herbst

MARION — Rita M. Herbst, age 74, of Marion, passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Heartland of Marion.

Rita entered into this world on Oct. 18, 1944, to the late Joseph F. and Mildred L. (Kirby) Herbst in Marion.

She obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degree from the Ohio State University in education. Rita was a teacher with the Marion City Schools and retired after 30 years of teaching.

Rita belonged to the Emanuel Lutheran Church. She also was a part of the Missionary Guild, University Women, Retired Teacher’s Association, Mobile Meals of Marion County and AMI Group of Marion.

A graveside service is Tuesday at the Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Ave., behind the Harding Memorial with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

