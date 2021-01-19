Home Obituaries Rita Gottfried Eippert

Rita Gottfried Eippert

Posted on January 19, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

WARREN — Rita Gottfried Eippert, 84, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being made by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply