CAREY — Rita Elizabeth Nye died Jan. 11, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Nye will be laid to rest next to her husband, Leonard, at Spring Grove Cemetery in a private, graveside ceremony. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be planned for later in 2021.

