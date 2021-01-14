Rita Elizabeth Nye Posted on January 14, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Rita Elizabeth Nye died Jan. 11, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Nye will be laid to rest next to her husband, Leonard, at Spring Grove Cemetery in a private, graveside ceremony. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be planned for later in 2021. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!