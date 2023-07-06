CAREY — Rita Evangeline Cupp, age 93, of Carey, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving children.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Homes (225 W. Findlay St., Carey). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Original Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation (South Lake Street and Clay Street) with Father Tom Merrill, OFM, Conv., presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

Donations may be made in Rita’s honor to Our Lady Consolation School or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Rita’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family byvisiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!