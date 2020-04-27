Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















PENSACOLA, Fla. — Riley “Smokey” Stover, age 79, returned to his heavenly home April 24, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him throughout his life.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. today at Pensacola Memorial Gardens with services at 11 a.m. The family will be observing the CDC guidelines and the service will be live-streamed at webcasts.lifetributes.com/1065015. The password for viewing this webcast has been set to 20080. Call 850-944-0355 or 850-529-6201 with any questions. Stover will be buried at Barrancas National Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Patterson officiating.

