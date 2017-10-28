FOREST — Ricky L. Hoy of Forest died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at his residence. He was 62.

A graveside service is noon Monday at Hueston Cemetery in Forest with the Rev. Denny Livingston officiating. Visitation is 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ricky Hoy Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!