Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard H. Ziegler, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital at Ohio State University, Columbus.

Richard was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Elmore, Minnesota, to Herwin and Irene (Boettcher) Ziegler, both of whom are deceased. He was once married to Carole J. Krinkie and Carol Bridenstine.

He is survived by two children, Rhonda Frederick, Galion; and Kurt Ziegler, Nevada; three grandchildren, Joshua (Jayme) Frederick, JoAnne (Rusty Vicars) Frederick, and Kurt Michael Ziegler; along with three great-grandchildren, Zackery and Erika Frederick, and Abigail Vicars; and two stepchildren, Krista and Billy Mitchell, Upper Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Carole, two sons Michael and Tracy; a sister Iona Claude, and two brothers.

Richard was a carpenter his entire life.

He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, and a former member of the Elks Lodge No. 32 of Marion, and the Eagles Lodge No. 2184 of Upper Sandusky.

For hobbies, he enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, and always kept busy by building and fixing things.

Funeral services for Richard Ziegler are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton funeral home in Upper Sandusky with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

(Pd.120219)