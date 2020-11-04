Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard “Rick” R. McColly, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:37 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the home of his son in Delaware.

A memorial service for Richard “Rick” R. McColly is 4 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Catherine Brady and Roger McColly officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home following the service. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the James Cancer Center at OSU and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

