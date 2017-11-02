Home Obituaries Richard “Rick” Mowery

Richard "Rick" Mowery

Posted on November 2, 2017
FOSTORIA — Richard “Rick” Mowery, age 68, of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Gary Gregory and Pastor Daniel Hicks, presiding.

Burial will follow in Pleasant Union Cemetery, Old Fort, where the Fostoria United Veterans will provide military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Bridge Hospice of Findlay or Fostoria Baptist Church.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Surviving are his wife, Paulette Mowery of Fostoria; children Chad (April) Mowery of North Baltimore and Rachael (Chris) Carrel of Fostoria; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Marsha (Chris) Pelter of Colorado and Lynn Mowery of Tiffin.

