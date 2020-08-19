Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ESTERO, Fla. — Richard “Rick” Joseph Judy, 65, formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Though sickness may have overtaken his physical body, Rick ultimately won the battle in heaven and found complete healing and eternal peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In loving memory of Rick and in tribute to his selflessness, all are invited to join his mission to serve and feed the homeless in lieu of flowers or gifts. Monetary donations for “Friday Night in the Park” may be sent by mail to Chris Miller, 20680 Port Drive, Estero, FL 33928, and will be used for food, toiletries, clothing, blankets and other items that are routinely distributed to those in need.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!