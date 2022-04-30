Richard Mercer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Richard C. Mercer, 80, of Findlay, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Fox Run Assisted Living.

Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay. Funeral services will begin at noon following visitation in the funeral home with Pastor David Fetter officiating. Interment will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to Southern Care Hospice-Toledo, 6545 Central Ave., No. 103, Toledo, OH 43617.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com Those with questions may call the funeral home at 419-422-1500.

