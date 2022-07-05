Richard McDannel

MARION — Richard E. “Dick” McDannel, age 90, of Marion, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Kingston Residence of Marion.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion. A memorial funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.; burial was held at 10 a.m. this morning in Old Mission Cemetery with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

If desired, donations may be made to VFW Post No. 7201, 1614 Marion-Marysville Road, Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to serve the McDannel family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!