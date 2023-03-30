Richard Lessig

Richard E. Lessig, age 80, of Marion, passed away peacefully March 27, 2023, at Marion General Hospital, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor J.C. Church officiating. Entombment will follow at Marion Cemetery, Marion. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory In Truth Ministries in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky,OH 43351.

Visit www..BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

