Richard Leslie

Posted on August 5, 2017
With a joke and a political opinion in hand, Richard Rea Leslie entered Heaven on Aug. 1, 2017.

He will be buried in Upper Sandusky at Oak Hill Cemetery with many of his family members. A graveside memorial to his life will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

