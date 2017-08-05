Richard Leslie

With a joke and a political opinion in hand, Richard Rea Leslie entered Heaven on Aug. 1, 2017.

He will be buried in Upper Sandusky at Oak Hill Cemetery with many of his family members. A graveside memorial to his life will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!