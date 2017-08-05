Richard Leslie Posted on August 5, 2017 0 0 6 With a joke and a political opinion in hand, Richard Rea Leslie entered Heaven on Aug. 1, 2017. He will be buried in Upper Sandusky at Oak Hill Cemetery with many of his family members. A graveside memorial to his life will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription