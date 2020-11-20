Home Obituaries Richard Hayman

Richard Hayman

Posted on November 20, 2020
SYCAMORE — Richard C. Hayman, age 95, of 1733 W. TR 58, Tiffin, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.

A private family memorial service will be held with burial to take place at Bethel Cemetery, Seneca County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Athletic Department in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

