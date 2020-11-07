Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard F. Newell, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

