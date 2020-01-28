Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard (Dick) V. Sessler, age 83, passed peacefully from this world Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Dick was surrounded by family, who ensured he was enveloped in their love until the very end.

Dick was born Oct. 6, 1936, in LaRue, to Odd and Lucille Sessler, and was one of the youngest of 13 siblings.

Dick worked from a very young age to help his mother provide for their large family. He was a long-time employee of the Erie Lackawanna Railroad in Marion. After retiring from the railroad, he worked for the Toledo school systems as part of the maintenance staff. After this, he then owned and operated a small engine repair shop in Toledo.

Dick had three children of his own, Kevin (Vicki) Sessler, Kirk Sessler and Shelly (Jamie) Haines. Dick was a wonderful grandfather to six grandchildren, Brittany (Tom) Kost, Brooke (Johnny) Walker, Nicole (Aaron) Kneisley, Arica Reardon, LeAnn Pregg and Rose Rizzo. Dick also had three great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Keyana Walker, Adysen Hughes and Easton Walker.

Dick married Rita Gahler-Sessler in 1996 and became a step-father to Bob, Ruth, Linda and Roy. Dick had much support throughout the years from his nephew and niece-in law, John and Jennifer Adams, who looked after Dick and cared for him as if he were their own father. His niece, Lisa (Steve) Hunt and nephew, Stonie (Shasta) Sessler also loved and supported their Uncle Dick, and thought of him as a second father.

He is survived by his three children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a sister, Roma (Wendy) Sanford.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Gahler-Sessler, ex-wife Patricia (Jerry) Sanborn; brothers Otho (Opal) Sessler, Lloyd (Mildred) Sessler, Lowell (June) Sessler, and Kenny (Sylvia) Sessler; sisters Donna (Bill) Adams, Evelyn (Harold) Runkle, Alfreda (Paul) Parthemore, Betty (Gaile) Reebel, Shirley (Eddie) Sanford, Reda (Bob) Walters, and Wanda Sessler.

Dick prided himself on being a self-taught musician. He was notorious for his guitar skills and was a whiz on any string instrument one could think of, the ukulele and banjo being a few examples. Many fond memories shared over the years are of Dick playing Johnny Cash or Merle Haggard late into the night on his guitar, while the house (filled with family and friends) erupted with laughter and singing and emitted a warm light of fellowship and comradery.

Dick never knew a stranger and always ensured everyone in his presence had a great time.

Dick will be missed dearly and remembered for his genuine, heart-warming smile and the bright light he shone on so many. As Khalil Gibran once said, “When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.”

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Cheers!

Memorial contributions for Dick Sessler may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Activities Fund at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

