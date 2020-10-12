Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Richard D. Ekleberry, age 82, of 2106 TH136, Sycamore, died at 12:32 A.M., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

A funeral service for Dick is 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. It will be required by state law for everybody who comes to visitation or the funeral to wear a mask. The family would like everybody to dress casually that comes for visitation or the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mohawk Community Library, Mohawk Historical Society or to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

